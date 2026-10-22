Pobol y Cwm bids farewell to Anita after 27 years

Nation.Cymru staff

Spoiler warning: This article contains details of the Pobol y Cwm episode airing on Thursday, October 22.

Pobol y Cwm character Anita will make her final appearance after 27 years, bringing a two-year storyline about dementia to a close.

Played by Nia Caron, Anita’s departure will feature an episode told entirely from her perspective, with familiar faces from her past returning.

The storyline has followed her experience of dementia with Lewy bodies and its effect on those closest to her.

Caron said: “It’s been a very sad journey, but I’m glad this story was given the time it deserved rather than being rushed. It has allowed viewers to experience Anita’s illness alongside her, too.

“She’s been through a lot. But there was always something about Anita. She’s strong, she’s resilient.”

The final episode uses a different filming approach from the soap’s usual format to show events through Anita’s eyes.

Caron said she hoped it would offer something positive to viewers caring for someone with dementia.

“It’s heartening and it will lift your spirits. That’s what I hope comes across to people living with someone affected by this terrible disease,” she said.

“You must remember, every single day – despite the sadness – to recall the most wonderful, loving moments you’ve shared with these people.”

The production team developed the storyline with support from Alzheimer’s Society. The charity helped those working on the programme understand dementia with Lewy bodies and put them in touch with people directly affected by the condition.

Conversations

Rachel Nelson, Wales country manager for local services at Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, said: “At Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, we welcome storylines like Anita’s because they help bring dementia into homes and communities across Wales and encourage conversations that might otherwise never happen.

“What Pobol y Cwm has shown particularly well is that dementia doesn’t just affect one person. It affects relationships, families, friends and the wider community.

“Dementia devastates lives but understanding and support can make a real difference. Storylines like this help reduce stigma, build understanding and encourage people to seek help earlier.”

Reflecting on her departure, Caron urged viewers not to forget the character.

“I’m sure you won’t because someone somewhere will be talking about her in the village for a long time to come in, hopefully, a positive way,” she said.

Anita’s final episode will be broadcast on S4C at 8pm on Thursday, October 22, and will also be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

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