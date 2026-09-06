Poem on Sunday: Has the world tilted?

Andrew Holden

A poem inspired by this year’s exceedingly hot summer.

Has the world tilted?

Pushed us up to the sun?

This new blight of Blighty

Or did we choose not to see?

Bent the knee to BP

And shedding the shirt

We sat Benidorm boiling.

Our holiday hotspots

already, ablaze and angry.

This tilt to the sun,

Bronzing the builder

And halting the hosepipe

Forcing the flower

Our seasons early and eerie.

Come, give up your fruits.

On the first of August

We made blackberry jam

Crazed in the wonder

Of hot house heat

Holding us under

Alien sun searing seasonal

Madness;

But still, we drill

And blame the Little Boy

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