Poem on Sunday: Has the world tilted?
Andrew Holden
A poem inspired by this year’s exceedingly hot summer.
Has the world tilted?
Pushed us up to the sun?
This new blight of Blighty
Or did we choose not to see?
Bent the knee to BP
And shedding the shirt
We sat Benidorm boiling.
Our holiday hotspots
already, ablaze and angry.
This tilt to the sun,
Bronzing the builder
And halting the hosepipe
Forcing the flower
Our seasons early and eerie.
Come, give up your fruits.
On the first of August
We made blackberry jam
Crazed in the wonder
Of hot house heat
Holding us under
Alien sun searing seasonal
Madness;
But still, we drill
And blame the Little Boy
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