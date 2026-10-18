Poem on Sunday: Two Ms in Mammy
Helen Cook
A valleys boy I am from the village whose
houses packed tight against the
lowering tips. Livid as the
wings of the Devil they were.
My uncle’s house did smell of the coal
in cobbled yard, bunker, parlour, scuttle,
a shovelful glowing in the grate
of the back room that’s no longer there;
all his street crushed, Uncle Dai too
sleeping off the night shift.
Me-
I crouched at my desk dinner money in hand,
Meggie’s dead head on my shoulder.
If you’ve not had much time for a life
are there any famous last words?
Is it two ms in mammy?
were hers, as swiftly the
spewed- out mountain filled her mouth.
She cwtched up nice and close.
In my grown-up dreams I tell her I’m sorry
I hated you then. Wanted you gone.
Memories seamed in many a coal
black night slipping like
slurry to overwhelm,
I answer her now: Two ms in mammy.
Desperate that she never knew.
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