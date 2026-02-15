Pointless host reveals his favourite Welsh holiday spot

TV host and author Alexander Armstrong has revealed where in Wales he spent his best family holiday ever.

In a broadcast with Lucy Owen for BBC Radio Wales on Saturday 14 February 2026, Armstrong joined the host to chat about his newest children’s fantasy novel, Evenfall: The Tempest Stone.

Lucy Owen jumped straight in, saying “You’re a bit of a fan of Wales, I understand.”

Armstrong replied: “Yes I am! I’ve got lots of Welsh connections. Not least of all, my wife is half Welsh. My mother-in-law is Welsh. They’re from West Wales.”

Armstrong’s in-laws hail from Newcastle Emlyn, and he and his family make an effort to visit west Wales often, although they haven’t been “for far too long”.

“Newquay is where there are tonnes,” he continued of his in-laws. “They’re all Griffiths. I mean, everyone around there is called Griffiths, aren’t they? They’re all relations of one kind or another.

“So yes, there, and Aberaeron. It’s heaven round there.”

Aberaeron, a town on the west coast of Wales, is renowned for its charming beaches and historic heritage. But Armstrong’s own heritage traces to the south-east.

“Some of my forebears are from Monmouthshire as well,” he continued. “And I do love all around Abergavenny. We had the best, I think, the best holiday we’ve ever had there a couple of years ago. The children were furious because there wasn’t a telly, there wasn’t any broadband.”

“Which is the parents’ dream, isn’t it? But the children’s nightmare,” Lucy laughed.

Armstrong agreed: “Oh, the children’s nightmare. But then on the first morning, the sun came out and we threw open the shutters and off we went. They loved it by the end, they just adored it. Not a backwards glance.”

A commenter shared an interaction with Armstrong, writing: “Had the pleasure of serving you in the New Quay post office some years ago. Went all star struck!!”

Another agreed with his summary of Welsh holidays, saying: “I’ve had some of the best holidays ever in Wales too. The locals were lovely and welcoming and helped me learn a few basic phrases in Welsh.”

Armstrong, who got his start in show business as half of the sketch comedy duo Armstrong and Miller, was inspired to write his book after a trip to Rome in 2014.

The first instalment in the series, Evenfall: The Golden Linnet, was released in 2024 and follows 12-year-old Sam as he discovers the origin of his extraordinary imagination.

Following The Golden Linnet, which achieved instant bestseller status, the second book The Tempest Stone was released on 12 February 2026.

To listen to Alexander Armstrong’s full interview with Lucy Owen, visit the BBC Sounds site here.