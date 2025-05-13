Poland orders closure of Russian consulate in Krakow, citing arson attack

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in the southern city of Krakow after Polish authorities said Russia was responsible for a fire that destroyed a shopping centre in Warsaw last year.

“In connection with the evidence that the Russian special services committed a reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping centre on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw my consent to the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow,” Mr Sikorski said in a statement.

Accusations

The fire broke out on May 12 2024, in the Marywilska 44 shopping centre that housed some 1,400 shops and service points.

Many of the vendors were from Vietnam, and it inflicted tragedy on many in Warsaw’s Vietnamese community.

The announcement comes amid rising concerns in Europe over Russian attempts to destabilise the region through covert operations.

Russia in the past has denied accusations that it is carrying out such attacks.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X late Sunday that Polish officials “now know for certain that the massive fire on Marywilska was the result of arson commissioned by Russian services”.

“The actions were coordinated by a person residing in Russia. Some of the perpetrators are already in custody, while the rest have been identified and are being sought,” Mr Tusk said. “We will catch them all!”

Evidence

Mr Sikorski announced the closure in a statement published in Warsaw on Monday morning, exactly one year after the fire.

He also addressed the matter during a visit to Britain, telling reporters the decision was taken because the Justice Ministry and Security forces found evidence that Russia had committed arson.

“This was a huge fire of a shopping mall in Warsaw in which, just by sheer luck, nobody was hurt. This is completely unacceptable,” Mr Sikorski said.

“So the Russian consulate will have to leave. And if these attacks continue, we’ll take further action.”

Russia’s foreign ministry said there would be an “adequate response” to the consulate’s closure.

“Warsaw is continuing to deliberately destroy relations (between Poland and Russia) and acting against the interests of its citizens,” ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, as quoted by Russian news outlet Interfax.

Mr Sikorski last year ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan, one of three at the time in Poland, in response to acts of sabotage including arson attacks that he said were sponsored by Moscow.

This leaves only one Russian consulate left, in Gdansk.

There are rising concerns in Europe over Russian attempts to destabilise the region through covert operations. Russia has denied that it is doing that.

