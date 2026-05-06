Polanski admits he was wrong to describe himself as Red Cross spokesperson

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has acknowledged he was wrong to say he was a spokesperson for the British Red Cross.

The Green Party leader made the false claim as he campaigned to become the party’s deputy leader back in 2022, as first reported by the Times.

He faced calls from his political opponents on Tuesday night to “come clean” and correct the record about the claim.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said on Wednesday it was a sign Mr Polanski was “in over his head”.

Asked about the British Red Cross claim by BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Wednesday, Mr Polanski said: “I hosted various fundraisers for the British Red Cross, and indeed I would go on stage and speak for them about the amazing work they do tackling humanitarian crises, on the climate crisis, and indeed, for refugees all around the world.

“I used the wrong word, and I accept that, but I would essentially take words on stage with me and speak.

“It’s important, though, and I accept this, that they don’t support any political party, and I’ve made sure that’s been taken down.”

Mr Polanski also defended his response to footage of the alleged Golders Green attacker being tackled by police.

The Green leader earned widespread rebuke last week for sharing criticism on social media after footage showed two officers repeatedly kicking a man who appeared to be the suspect in the head after he had been tasered.

Mr Polanski apologised for sharing the post in haste.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Two things can be true at the same time: officers are incredibly brave when they run towards scenes of crimes that most people, including myself, will want to run away from.

“At the same time, I think it is accurate, and that I was also traumatised by seeing someone handcuffed and repeatedly kicked in the head.”

Mrs Badenoch said it called Mr Polanski’s judgment into question.

She said: “I think that Zack Polanski is a man who is in over his head. He clearly thinks that politics is just something fun to do, I don’t think he’s thought through his views particularly.”

She added: “Lots of people in the Green Party, you can see, are away with the fairies, they are not serious at all. Zack Polanski was criticising the police who were apprehending a man who just tried to kill two people. That’s not what a serious party leader does.”

Elsewhere, he insisted his party was taking action to tackle antisemitism.

Confronted with a series of comments made by his candidates, the Green leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Those messages are all unacceptable, and it’s important to condemn that.

“The Green Party are an anti-racist party and it’s important that we stick to our values.”

He said there would be a “standardised vetting process” in future, with compulsory training for candidates, “to make it clear that antisemitism is completely unwelcome in the Green Party, as it is in society”.

“It is also important to say one case of antisemitism is one too many. This is a handful of cases and actually we have over 4,500 candidates, the vast, vast majority of which are doing amazing work in their communities right now,” he said.

Responding to his interview, Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: “(Mr) Polanski is still refusing to sack candidates who have shared disgusting antisemitic posts despite saying he takes full responsibility for them.

“Following the horrific knife attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green he continues to show concern for the suspected attacker. And his response to allegations that he lied about his past job and qualifications shows he simply can’t be trusted.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Our brave police ran towards a suspected terrorist and tackled him while he was still carrying a knife and before they could handcuff him.

“The fact that Zack Polanski is still sympathising with this individual is utterly astounding. For the Green Party leader to be litigating the case for the defence against the police shows whose side he is truly on.

“Polanski isn’t serious and he clearly cannot be trusted to protect Britain’s national security.”