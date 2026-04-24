Polanski calls for ‘unhinged’ Trump to be stripped of Scottish golf courses

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called for US President Donald Trump to be stripped of his Scottish golf courses over his actions internationally.

Mr Trump owns two golf resorts north of the border, in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire, but the Green leader has called on the UK Government to sanction him.

A spokesperson for Trump International described Mr Polanski in response as an “imbecile”.

At a press conference in Glasgow on Friday, the Green leader had said: “I would like to see Donald Trump kicked out of his golf courses.”

Speaking to the Press Association, he added: “The key principle here is that you have a man, as we do, who is enabling a genocide in Gaza, who puts on Truth Social that he intends to wipe out an entire civilisation in Iran.

“Are Scottish people happy with him being able to enjoy the privileges and joys of having a golf course?

“He says that he loves Scotland – but do the people of Scotland love him?”

He added: “I imagine that most people in Scotland, and around the UK, recognise that Donald Trump is an unhinged man.

“He’s dangerous, he’s unpredictable, he’s putting our country – both England and Wales and Scotland – in a more dangerous place.”

Mr Trump has come in for criticism recently for his actions in Iran, where the US and Israel launched an offensive which resulted in the Iranian regime effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices.

Mr Polanski said: “With all that going on, it seems absurd to me that we aren’t talking about sanctions on Donald Trump, this seems like one of the least sanctions possible is to say that he can’t come and enjoy the profits and the enjoyment of a golf course in a country that, quite frankly, can’t stand him.”

A spokesperson for Trump International said: “This man (Polanski) is an imbecile and should never be in public office.”

Mr Polanski joined the press conference on Friday alongside Scottish Green co-leaders Ross Greer and Gillian Mackay.

Mr Greer claimed the UK had “obligations” under international treaties to levy sanctions against Mr Trump.

“We have obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent genocide, to take action against those who perpetrate it,” he said.