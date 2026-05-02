Polanski has ‘cleared things up’ after Golders Green post – Welsh Green leader

The leader of the Welsh Greens said Zack Polanski has “cleared things up” after backlash over a post he shared about the Golders Green police officers.

Mr Polanski, the Green Party leader, has since apologised for sharing the post, which accused officers of violently kicking the stabbing suspect in the head after he had already been incapacitated.

He has faced criticism from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley, as well as from within his own ranks.

Earlier this week, Anthony Slaughter, leader of the Welsh Greens, said during an LBC debate that the post seemed “inappropriate”.

On Saturday, Mr Slaughter said: “I think he’s cleared things up and he’s apologised, he’s offered to meet the Met commissioner.

“I was on the spot (during the LBC debate) because I’d only just heard about it as I walked in, so that was my own personal feelings on it.

“I can’t speak for Zack but, as far as we’re concerned, it’s all been cleared up now.

“It’s a fast-moving, horrible situation, social media moves fast.”

“Zack is the leader for the moment,” he added.

“The party was very strong already, don’t get me wrong, people going beforehand built the strong foundation.

“But he is so passionate, so committed, and really, he’s really stood by Wales over the years.

“So, he’s always welcome here.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Cardiff ahead of the Welsh Parliament election next week, Green candidate Tessa Marshall used her speech to extend sympathy to Polanski.

‘Impressive’

She said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to you for everything you’ve done for this campaign and everything you’ve done for this party, like, it is seriously, so, so impressive.

“Everything that you’ve done and everything that you’re going through right now is absolutely… we see it.

“We are appalled by all the targeting, all of the… just hatred and nastiness that is coming your way.

“We see it, and we feel it, I feel it, a part of it, I’m only getting a tiny, tiny portion of it and it is really, really hard.”