Polanski ‘proud’ to face Green rival in bid for Starmer’s Westminster seat

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Zack Polanski said he was “proud” to be facing a rival Green to become his party’s candidate in the by-election triggered by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s exit from Parliament.

The party leader is being challenged by local councillor Hamza Chowdhury, who has put himself forward for the Green nomination.

Mr Chowdhury said Holborn and St Pancras did not need “another MP who arrives during an election campaign” then “disappears once the votes are counted”.

Asked if he was disappointed to be facing a rival, Mr Polanski said on Wednesday: “I’m really proud that I lead a party that has genuine democratic selections, and I think that’s alien to almost any of the other parties.

“So, it doesn’t surprise me when some of the coverage talks about some sort of coup or some sort of battle.

“Actually, what’s happening is very simple – it’s a democratic, open selection, and I’m really looking forward to the hustings, the debate and inevitably the vote and hopefully the campaign.”

Asked about Mr Chowdhury’s comments, he said: “I think the local party already knows that doesn’t describe me at all.

“It’s a place that I know very, very well.

“I also have a history of working really hard for the people that I’m elected to represent, so we’ll have that conversation at the hustings.

“I’m excited for this campaign because I think the Green Party and I have a real story to tell and I’m confident, but not complacent, I’ll be out there campaigning for every vote, that it’s a message that will resonate with people in Holborn and St Pancras.”

Mr Polanski gave a keynote speech at the Wild Summit in Bristol on Wednesday morning, and was asked in a subsequent question-and-answer session how he would hold the Government to account over the environment.

He said: “My first cheeky answer, but it’s also the right answer, I think, is to go to Parliament and to hold Andy Burnham to account.

“And I’m thinking of ways, people probably know, that that might happen hopefully soon.”

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