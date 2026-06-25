Polanski says he is open to working with Burnham-led Government

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has signalled he would be willing to co-operate or form a coalition with a Labour Government led by Andy Burnham in future.

But the Green Party leader caveated his answer, amid reports Mr Burnham is sounding out the direction Labour could take under his stewardship.

Speaking at a Green rally in a park in south London, where the party is battling Labour to win a series of by-elections on Lambeth Council, Mr Polanski also insisted his political outfit is ready to fight an early general election, should one be called.

Asked if he would consider a future coalition led by Mr Burnham’s Labour, Mr Polanski told the Press Association: “It’s hard to know what my relationship will be with Andy Burnham, because it depends what version of Andy Burnham turns up.

“There’s an old Westminster joke you’ll know about a Milibandite, a Blairite and a Corbynite. I guess it depends which version turns up.

“I’m not just talking about the personality of the man – he’s someone I have time for – but in terms of what the politics are.”

The Green leader added: “He’s been talking about bringing water into public ownership or public control. We need nationalised water companies, they’re pumping sewage into our rivers right now and charging us extra for the privilege.

“If he’s not willing to nationalise them or say that’s the plan, then that’s already giving us an indication that Andy Burnham and the Labour Government will be siding with profit rather than people.”

Mr Polanski said his party was “definitely ready” should an early general election be called, and added he looked forward to joining Green MPs in Parliament.

But he added: “I don’t think people want a general election right now.”

He said he was “certainly tempted” to stand in a prospective by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, should Sir Keir Starmer decide to make an early exit from Parliament after standing down as Prime Minister.

Mr Polanski later appeared to caution Mr Burnham against appointing figures from the Labour right.

Reports overnight suggested James Purnell, a Blairite former minister who served alongside Mr Burnham in the 2000s, will be made his chief of staff.

Josh Simons, the former Makerfield MP who stood aside so Mr Burnham could contest his seat, is also reportedly in line for a job.

Mr Polanski hit out at these reports in a stump speech to Green members, describing the moves as a “revolving door” of people being given jobs “who are committed to neoliberalism”.

It appeared to be a call back to Mr Burnham’s pledge during the Makerfield by-election to end “40 years of neoliberalism”.

The Green leader later told reporters: “If Andy Burnham continues to appoint people like Josh Simons and continues to appoint the kind of Labour Together cabal or crowd, then no, I’m not convinced things will change at all. In fact, I think things will continue to get worse.

The Green rally took place at a park in Lambeth where Mr Burnham was expected to speak to Labour campaigners on Wednesday morning ahead of the by-elections.

That was cancelled, but Labour members still showed up at the park, as there was some expectation a rally was still going ahead.

Martin Abrams, the Green leader of Lambeth Council, accused Mr Burnham of having “bottled it”, but said the party had not planned its event in response to reports of his appearance at the park.

Two by-elections are taking place in Lambeth on July 9, for the Clapham Park and Streatham St Leonard’s wards.

The May elections saw Labour lose its majority on the council after 20 years.

There is now no majority for any party on the council, but the Greens are the largest grouping with 28 seats out of 63, and they have formed the local administration.