Polanski uses Christmas message to call for end to ‘cruel’ Calais migrant policy
The Green Party leader will use his Christmas message to call for an end to the “cruel” treatment of migrants at Calais.
In a video message set to be released at 3pm on Christmas Day, Zack Polanski will appeal for £476 million of taxpayers’ money currently being spent on “cruelty” to go towards a new system based on “compassion, kindness and humanity”.
The release of the video has been timed to coincide with the King delivering his Christmas message.
In the run-up to the festive period, Mr Polanski spent three days at the French port, where he will say he witnessed French police, paid for by British taxpayers, slashing tents and confiscating wood used by sheltering migrants to keep warm.
The Green leader will say: “This has to stop – the constant political rhetoric and demonisation of people who are just trying to survive in unimaginable living conditions.
“I don’t believe we’re the country who the media paint us to be. I don’t believe that we’re cruel and heartless. And I don’t believe that if people saw what I’ve seen in recent days, they would turn away.”
He will add: “We should be diverting that money to a humanitarian and compassionate response.
“The rhetoric we hear about ‘stopping the boats’ and ‘smashing the gangs’ – none of this is working.”
Acknowledging his “unusual” Christmas message, he will also call for donations to the Calais Appeal, a group of organisations working to support migrants in the vicinity of the port.
His message comes as debate has ramped up this year around the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in relation to immigration cases in the UK.
Both the Conservatives and Reform UK have said they would quit the convention in an effort to tackle immigration.
In an interview with the Press Association earlier this week, Mary-Ann Stephenson, the new chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, warned against the demonisation of migrants.
She said: “Creating this idea that migration causes huge risks for the country can make the lives not just of migrants to the UK, but of ethnic minority UK citizens, very, very difficult.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Stephenson is wrong. You don’t need to create the idea it is a fact that a large number of crimes are committed by at least some of the migrants. As they are out of control it needs to be organised so that doesn’t happen. Polanski is partly right. The question is why are the French allowing these people to get anywhere near the Channel? They should all be in secure accommodation until their final destination is organised and not living a feral life in the woods. France is a safe country so there is no reason why all of these… Read more »
Why should France stop someone who’s just passing through to a third country? Taxpayer value for money demands they don’t get involved.
Because a sovereign country normally allows those into their country who have entered legally and enables those to reside in their country who have a right to reside in their country?
BTW I believe the treatment and discussion of migrants and asylum seekers in this country is racist and cruel.
Presumably the UN refugee conventions prevent signatories denying safe passage.
Firstly those in Calais have not all been processed. So they are not all proven refugees/ asylum seekers with valid cases. Secondly you are saying that people should be able to go where they want and through any country on the way to the destination they’d like to end up in? I would just say that any political party following what I think you are saying would face political annihilation at the ballot box.
They don’t have to be proven to be an asylum seeker. That’s what the “seeker” bit means. France is part of Schengen so there’s no border checks. So if someone is stopped as an irregular migrant France is free to decide what to do. The expensive choice is to process and deport them which they can’t do under the non-refoulement rule if they’ve come from somewhere dangerous. Or, if they’re not asking for asylum in France they can simply wave them through to a third country which opted out of the Dublin regulation. Seems like some cancelled their gym membership… Read more »