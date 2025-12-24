Polanski uses Christmas message to call for end to ‘cruel’ Calais migrant policy

The Green Party leader will use his Christmas message to call for an end to the “cruel” treatment of migrants at Calais.

In a video message set to be released at 3pm on Christmas Day, Zack Polanski will appeal for £476 million of taxpayers’ money currently being spent on “cruelty” to go towards a new system based on “compassion, kindness and humanity”.

The release of the video has been timed to coincide with the King delivering his Christmas message.

In the run-up to the festive period, Mr Polanski spent three days at the French port, where he will say he witnessed French police, paid for by British taxpayers, slashing tents and confiscating wood used by sheltering migrants to keep warm.

The Green leader will say: “This has to stop – the constant political rhetoric and demonisation of people who are just trying to survive in unimaginable living conditions.

“I don’t believe we’re the country who the media paint us to be. I don’t believe that we’re cruel and heartless. And I don’t believe that if people saw what I’ve seen in recent days, they would turn away.”

He will add: “We should be diverting that money to a humanitarian and compassionate response.

“The rhetoric we hear about ‘stopping the boats’ and ‘smashing the gangs’ – none of this is working.”

Acknowledging his “unusual” Christmas message, he will also call for donations to the Calais Appeal, a group of organisations working to support migrants in the vicinity of the port.

His message comes as debate has ramped up this year around the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in relation to immigration cases in the UK.

Both the Conservatives and Reform UK have said they would quit the convention in an effort to tackle immigration.

In an interview with the Press Association earlier this week, Mary-Ann Stephenson, the new chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, warned against the demonisation of migrants.

She said: “Creating this idea that migration causes huge risks for the country can make the lives not just of migrants to the UK, but of ethnic minority UK citizens, very, very difficult.”