Police and councils to review response to traveller encampments after weeks of disruption

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Police are to meet with councils across Gwent to develop a more consistent approach to dealing with unauthorised traveller encampments following weeks of disruption affecting sports clubs, community groups and public events.

The discussions, involving Gwent Police and the region’s five local authorities, follow a series of encampments in Monmouthshire and Newport that forced the cancellation of sporting fixtures and prompted complaints from residents.

The plans were revealed at a meeting of Monmouthshire County Council, where councillors questioned the response to recent encampments and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

In recent weeks, travellers occupied playing fields at Caldicot Leisure Centre before moving to the grounds of Caldicot Castle and Country Park ahead of this weekend’s Volkswagen festival.

Newport-based football club Albion Rovers has also been forced to cancel matches and training sessions after caravans moved onto its pitch on Malpas Road.

Caldicot councillor Jackie Strong said residents had complained of threatening behaviour, vandalism and public indecency during one of the encampments and believed there had been an inadequate police response.

She told the council: “Residents tell me they had to put up with threatening behaviour, vandalism, public indecency and were upset with the low level police response.”

She said residents felt “under-policed and under-protected”.

Charles Heaven, chairman of Sudbrook Cricket Club, also addressed the meeting, asking what long-term measures would be introduced to protect the club’s ground and neighbouring school playing fields from repeated unauthorised encampments.

The council said the estimated cost of clearing and restoring the cricket ground and nearby playing fields was £2,923.

Cabinet member Angela Sandles said the authority was assessing the feasibility of installing barriers and other access controls to prevent unauthorised vehicles entering vulnerable sites.

She said officers had attended on the day travellers first moved onto the cricket ground to explore ways of preventing further incursions, with work already under way on shorter-term measures.

However, she warned it would not be possible to eliminate the risk entirely while maintaining legitimate public access and preserving the character of the sites.

Cllr Sandles also said the council had reviewed its handling of the recent encampments and was looking at how it could respond more quickly in future while complying with legal requirements and Welsh Government guidance.

She said a shortage of authorised transit sites across Wales remained a significant issue.

“I have consistently raised the need for a Wales-wide approach to transit sites,” she said.

“Without sufficient organised stopping places across Wales councils are left to manage the consequences rather than address one of the underlying causes.”

Lessons

Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby has since met Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Jason White to discuss lessons from the recent incidents.

As a result, the chief superintendent intends to convene a Gwent-wide meeting involving all five local authorities to develop a more consistent understanding of the legal framework, operational practice and expectations when dealing with unauthorised encampments.

Police will also hold a seminar for Monmouthshire councillors on their legal powers and responsibilities, while officers and the council will share their respective policies and procedures and explore ways of improving communication with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

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