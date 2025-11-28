Police and Crime Commissioner launches annual budget consultation

Ella Groves

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, has launched his annual consultation with the public.

The consultation is designed to allow residents in the Dyfed-Powys area to share their thoughts on the next years’ policing budget and council tax precept.

Across the UK, police forces are funded both by the UK Government and through money raised locally from council tax.

The council tax precept is a portion of council tax specifically designated to fund police services.

The Commissioner is reportedly considering several options for how the 2026/27 budget could be set.

Dyfed-Powys police emphasised the importance of public involvement in the budget, noting the Commissioner’s desire to understand how the changes will impact local people.

Commissioner Llywelyn said: “Setting the right level of precept is always a careful balance between maintaining vital policing services and recognizing the financial pressures households face.

Your feedback helps me make sure local priorities and community needs are properly reflected in next year’s budget.”

In a statement released on Wednesday (November 26), Dyfed-Powys police noted the importance of the funding they receive from council tax in maintaining their work in the community.

Commissioner Llywelyn said: “Your views really do count. This consultation is your opportunity to influence how policing is funded locally and to help us plan for the future together.”

The consultation will run until the 5th of January 2026, you can find the link here.