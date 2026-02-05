Police announce pilot scheme to target late-night predatory behaviour

A pilot scheme to target predatory behaviour in the night-time economy has been launched in a Welsh city.

Keeping people safe while they are on a night out is the aim of a new scheme launched by Gwent Police in Newport and is supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner and local authorities.

The project, known as Project Vigilant, proactively challenges behaviour that makes women and girls feel unsafe or intimidated and aims to intercept predatory behaviour before a crime is committed.

High visibility and plain clothes officers are carrying out regular, unannounced patrols in Newport. These officers are specially trained to identify suspicious and harmful behaviours.

This behaviour includes a man or group of men:

Loitering in doorways, alleyways or on the street

Watching or staring at women who are alone or in groups

Making sexually inappropriate comments or catcalling

Approaching lone or intoxicated women

Invading a woman’s personal space – e.g. cuddling, touching, being physically dominating or leading a woman away

Stalking or following women

Filming or taking photos of women or children

Upon noticing predatory behaviour, uniformed officers intervene and take the appropriate action.

Stop and search

On Saturday, officers engaged with individuals in the city centre, carried out several precautionary stop and search and intervened when a man was seen following three women near the train station.

Leading the project is Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Clarke, he said: “We’re pleased to be launching Project Vigilant in Gwent as part of our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.

“We recognise that people have the right to go out and enjoy their night without feeling like the police are watching them. But it is a sad fact, that a lot of people, particularly women and girls, do not always feel safe when out at night.

“Our officers are not there to stop anyone from having fun but are looking at identifying anybody showing signs of potential perpetrator behaviour and intervening before they might go on to commit a serious sexual offence.

“Sexual offences have a devastating impact on the victims, so anything we can do to prevent those offences is absolutely the right thing to do.

“It’s important for us that people do feel safe in Gwent and are able to go out and enjoy their night without fear of what might happen or fear of others. We encourage anyone who witnesses predatory behaviour to speak up whether that intervening yourself, where safe to do so, or by reporting it to staff, security or one of our officers.”

Key commitment

Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Women and girls should be able to enjoy a night out free from harassment, abuse, and the threat of violence.

“Tackling this behaviour is a key commitment in my Police, Crime and Justice Plan. While I am deeply saddened that an operation like this is necessary, I am reassured that Gwent Police are taking a proactive approach to women’s safety.

“This work sends a clear message that harassment, violence, and abuse against women and girls in our communities will not be tolerated.”

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We fully support and applaud Gwent Police’s initiative. We want everyone to feel safe when they come into the city centre for the evening, particularly women.

“Inappropriate behaviour towards women and girls needs to be called out and dealt with swiftly. This approach will not only prevent unacceptable and predatory activities but also help to provide the reassurance that women can safely visit and enjoy the city centre and its great night-time venues.”

If you witness any of the predatory behaviours, please report this to the police, security staff, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

If you would like to submit intelligence to the police about someone displaying predatory behaviour and you are not in immediate danger, you can do so using the reporting form on our website, quoting “Project Vigilant”.