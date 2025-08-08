Police appeal for help to identify vital witness in search for missing Gwenno Ephraim

Officers investigating the disappearance of a 22-year-old woman from north Wales are appealing for information to identify a female pedestrian caught on CCTV.

Gwenno Ephraim was last seen on the night of Monday, 28 July in the upper Bangor area.

Despite extensive enquiries, attempts to locate Gwenno have so far been unsuccessful.

She is known to have walked in the direction of Menai Bridge.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators appears to show her walking alone between 10:20pm and 11:10pm.

Appeal

It is understood Gwenno had reached the Menai Suspension Bridge shortly before 11.10pm.

A female pedestrian pictured below was captured crossing on the opposite side of the bridge at that time.

North Wales Police are asking for the woman, or anybody who recognises her, to contact police.

Search

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “Searches remain underway in the Menai Strait area, and we continue to provide support to Gwenno’s family during this extremely difficult time.

“CCTV footage of the time Gwenno was walking alone also captures a female pedestrian crossing on the opposite side of the bridge.

“We are continuing to appeal for this individual to come forward and assist with the investigation.

“A cyclist and drivers of three cars who were all seen travelling across the Menai Bridge at the around the same time have since been identified, following an earlier appeal this week.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our investigation to date.

“Anyone with information that may help is urged to contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting iTrace reference 51505.”

