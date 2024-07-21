Police appeal for help to reconstruct fatal collision

Gwent Police has issued an appeal for owners of a specific make of car to help investigators to reconstruct a collision which happened in January.

A 40-year-old woman, later named as Tetiana Martynova, died in the collision which occurred on the A4067 Neath Road, Morriston on Wednesday 31 January at around 6.20pm.

Forensic collision investigators, from the Joint Scientific Investigation Unit, are trying to find owners of a Chevrolet Captiva SUV who might be able to lend them a car to assist with the ongoing investigation and enable them to reconstruct a collision.

Officers investigating the incident are looking for a 2012 and 2013 model for the reconstruction, with all the lights on the car in working order.

Reconstruction

The date when the car will be needed is not yet known but the reconstruction will take place in the early hours of the morning to recreate conditions on the day of the collision.

PC Karl Painter, from the Gwent Forensic Collision Investigation Base said: “It is a very rare step for us to take to ask for the public’s assistance in this way, but we’re still working on piecing together what happened in the collision where Tetiana sadly lost her life.

“The reconstruction could provide us with vital understanding on how and why the collision occurred, and sourcing the correct car is a crucial element of that process.”

Gwent Police says a recovery agent will be able to collect the car for the reconstruction and then return it the following day, and stressed the vehicle will only be driven a short distance and will not collide with anything.

Anyone who has a Chevrolet Captiva SUV and is interested in helping the investigation can call 101 or send a direct message/email quoting reference 2400036408 to register their information.

