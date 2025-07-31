Police appeal for information as search continues for missing woman

North Wales Police has appealed for help in an ongoing search for a 22-year-old woman, who is currently missing.

Gwenno Ephraim was last seen in the upper Bangor area on Monday night (28 July) and is believed to have walked towards Menai Bridge.

CCTV footage reviewed by officers appears to show Gwenno walking alone between the hours of 10.20pm and 11.10pm on Monday night.

Personal items

Personal items, believed to belong to Gwenno, were subsequently found on the Menai Suspension Bridge on Tuesday morning.

Search efforts in and around the waters of the Menai Strait have continued today (Thursday, 31 July), following several days of activity.

Despite extensive enquiries, attempts to locate Gwenno have so far been unsuccessful.

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “Officers investigating Gwenno’s disappearance continue to follow many lines of enquiry in their efforts to trace her movements.

“Gwenno’s family has been informed of the circumstances that led up to her disappearance and we will continue to provide support and timely updates as this investigation progresses.

“Our thoughts are with all family members at what must be an extremely difficult time. We recognise the distress and emotional impact this investigation will have, and we are committed to supporting the family with the deployment of specially trained officers.

“Our enquiries to date lead us to believe that Gwenno may have entered the waters of the Menai Strait.

“On the night she went missing, Gwenno was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie, and black trainers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Gwenno on the night of 28 July, or who may have dashcam footage of her walking from the Bangor area.

“Reports can be made to North Wales Police via 101, quoting iTrace reference 51505.”

