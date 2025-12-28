Police appeal for information following death of assault victim

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following the death of a man who was seriously injured in an assault in Cardiff earlier this week.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on Pentyrch Street, Cathays, at around 6.15pm on Monday, December 22.

The victim, Colm Marcus Boston, 37, from the Heath area of the city, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

South Wales Police confirmed that Mr Boston died at the University Hospital of Wales on Thursday, December 26. His family are being supported by specialist officers, including a Family Liaison Officer.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation. A 51-year-old man from the Mynachdy area remains in police custody. A 47-year-old man from Adamsdown and a 60-year-old man from Cathays have both been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Lauren Wells said officers’ thoughts were with Mr Boston’s family and friends.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with Colm’s loved ones as they come to terms with their tragic loss,” she said.

“I would like to thank the community for the support they have already provided to this investigation and continue to urge anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to officers to come forward.”

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage covering the area around Maindy Road, Pentyrch Street, Whitchurch Road and Cathays Terrace between 4pm and 6.30pm on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit it online via the Major Incident Public Portal. Alternatively, members of the public can contact police directly quoting reference number 2500404113.