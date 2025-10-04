Police appeal for witness after death of woman in Cardiff

Detectives investigating the death of Nirodha Niwunhella in Riverside, Cardiff, are appealing for the public’s help to identify a possible witness.

Officers were called to South Morgan Place at 7.37am on Wednesday, August 21, following reports that a woman had been found seriously injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Nirodha was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCTV

South Wales Police have charged 37-year-old Thisara Weragalage, from Pentwyn, with murder. He remains in custody, and officers have confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

However, detectives believe a person captured on CCTV in South Morgan Place at 6.36am — around an hour before Nirodha was found — may have vital information that could help their investigation.

Detective Inspector Graham Williams, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation to date.

“We are now making a further appeal for the person in this CCTV image to come forward.

“I must stress that they have done nothing wrong, but they may have important information that would further assist our enquiries in relation to what happened to Nirodha.”

Get in touch

Police are urging the individual, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Information, including video or dashcam footage, can be submitted through an online portal at mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact police via Live Chat at south-wales.police.uk, use the online form at bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, call 101 quoting reference 2500268768, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.