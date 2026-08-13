Police appeal for witnesses after 102-year-old dies following alleged assault

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A 102-year-old man has died after allegedly being assaulted at a pub.

Phillip Ormerod, from Cwmbran, was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the incident at the Crow’s Nest pub in the town on August 1.

Gwent Police confirmed on Thursday that he has since died.

A 56-year-old man from Llanelli was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault and remains under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the pub in Cwmbran, South Wales, at about 10.25pm on August 1 following a report of an assault.

DCI Shelley Comley, senior investigating officer for Gwent Police, said: “We understand the public interest in this incident but want to remind people that not only is this an active criminal investigation but there is a family at the heart of it processing the loss of a loved one.

“Please consider the impact that inaccurate or speculative comments – particularly online commentary – could have on them and the ongoing investigation as a whole.”

Gwent Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the pub between 10pm and 11pm on the night of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the force by calling 101 quoting log reference 2600249432.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website.

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