Police appeal for witnesses after man dies from life-threating injuries

Nation.Cymru Staff

Officers investigating an incident on Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny at around 6.15am on Friday 15 May are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since passed away; his family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

At this stage, officers are investigating a number of possibilities, including whether a vehicle was involved or whether the man may have been assaulted.

A 27-year-old man from Gilwern was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Blyth, said: “We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning, however we are doing everything we can to investigate the circumstances of his death.

“It is important that people do not speculate about the identities of those involved as this could present issues for our investigation.

“If anyone has any information that may be useful, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Gwent Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from Old Hereford Road and the surrounding area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or DM Gwent Police on social media quoting log reference 2600151351.