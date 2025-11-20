Police appeal for witnesses as search continues for missing 78-year-old

Police searching for a missing 78-year-old man from Cwmbran are appealing for witnesses after a possible sighting shortly before a major emergency response was triggered on the night he disappeared.

Gwent Police said Robin Lewis was reported missing on Saturday 15 November and remains unaccounted for, with enquiries continuing this week.

Officers revealed that two days earlier, on Thursday 13 November at around 10.15pm, they received a report from a member of the public who believed a man was in the Afon Lwyd river.

Emergency services launched an extensive search of the riverbank that night, involving the Coastguard, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA). No one was found.

As part of ongoing work to trace Mr Lewis, investigators have since identified CCTV footage from the Edlogan Way car park showing a man matching his description between 8.30pm and 9pm on 13 November — around an hour before the river incident was reported.

Police are now urging anyone who was in the Edlogan Way area between 8.30pm and 10.15pm that evening to come forward. Officers say they are particularly keen to hear from motorists who may have dashcam footage, as well as pedestrians or residents who may have seen a man in or around the car park.

High water levels linked to Storm Claudia have prevented rescue teams from carrying out waterborne searches in recent days. While SARA crews have continued to conduct riverbank searches since 13 November, the charity has confirmed that conditions on the river mean the next water-based search cannot take place until Thursday evening, when tides and water levels are expected to be more favourable.

Multi-agency effort

Mr Lewis’ disappearance has prompted a coordinated multi-agency effort, with specialist search teams, local officers and community volunteers all involved.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information on Robin Lewis’ whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen him on 13 November, to contact them by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media. The force has asked the public to quote log reference 2500364083.