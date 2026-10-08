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Police appeal to dog walker after man’s death

08 Oct 2026 2 minute read
The police have released CCTV images of a dog walker they believe could assist with the investigation

Nation.Cymru staff

Detectives investigating a man’s death have released CCTV images of a dog walker they believe could hold vital information.

The man was seen near Flint Castle on the evening of Monday, September 14, and officers are appealing for him to come forward.

Merseyside Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 3.50pm the following day after a man was found unresponsive on the tidal side of the wall at West Kirby Marine Lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he entered the water near Flint Castle the previous evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Griffith said: “Enquiries into the man’s death are ongoing and we have now released CCTV images of a dog walker we believe could assist with the investigation.

“If this is you, or if you recognise the man in the images, please get in touch with officers using the major incident police portal.

“This person could be a witness and could be crucial in assisting our investigation.”

Detectives are also asking anyone with photographs, videos or dashcam footage from around Flint Castle between 6pm and 9.30pm on September 14 to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to submit it through the police major incident public portal.

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