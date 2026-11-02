Police arrest 27 suspects in day of action

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have arrested 27 people in a day of action targeting wanted suspects, including people sought in connection with high-risk domestic abuse cases.

Officers across Swansea and Neath Port Talbot carried out the arrests on Wednesday, October 28, as part of Operation Chirk.

The operation targets outstanding suspects and people featured in wanted appeals, as well as those sought on warrants or recalled to prison.

South Wales Police said 12 of those arrested had since been charged or remanded for court.

Seven arrests were made in Swansea city, five in Townhill and Gower, five in Morriston and two in Gorseinon and Penlan.

A further six people were arrested in Neath, including one arrest by Special Constables, and two in Port Talbot.

Deputy Inspector Martin Fox said: “Each Operation Chirk engagement demonstrates our determination to pursue criminals and bring them to justice.

“Officers and staff have worked tirelessly to reduce outstanding demand through detailed investigations carried out with the utmost professionalism.

“Well done to all officers and staff, and thank you to the public who supplied information which was vital to securing these arrests and keeping our communities safe.”