Police arrest 28-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe

The former Conservative minister, and later Reform UK spokesperson, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of the murder of former MP and MEP Ann Widdecombe, police said.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police, late on Saturday, said: “We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area this evening (July 11) on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

“The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody.

“Miss Widdecombe’s family have been informed of this development.

“We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.

“At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said earlier on Saturday it is believed Miss Widdecombe was attacked on Wednesday at about 12.30pm.

Miss Widdecombe, who was 78, was first elected a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, went on to serve as an MEP for the Brexit Party and then a spokeswoman for Reform UK.

She also found fame outside politics after starring in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Miss Widdecombe’s personal driver of 10 years, Peter Horrell, lay flowers in front of her home on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Horrell said the politician “never mentioned any fear” for her safety and loved living in Haytor.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also visited the village to pay tribute to Miss Widdecombe on Saturday.

His party’s MPs have been given 24-hour security following Ms Widdecombe’s death, paid for by Reform, for fear of similar attacks.

ITV News has published a series of WhatsApp images which appear to show that Miss Widdecombe stopped responding to messages from a TV producer after the approximate time police believe the attack took place on Wednesday.

WhatsApp messages published by the broadcaster show a conversation between Miss Widdecombe and a producer from Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show, ahead of her scheduled appearance on the programme on Wednesday.

She last sent a message at 12.19pm that day acknowledging she had received a Zoom link to appear on the programme, which read “Received! Panic Over!”

But Miss Widdecombe did not respond to a message asking her to join the Zoom call at 12.48pm, and did not answer further calls or other messages attempting to contact her.

Mr Allwright then confirmed at 1.27pm live on air she was booked to appear on the show, but had not turned up.

The production team then followed up with Miss Widdecombe’s agent on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.