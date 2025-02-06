Police boss’ view that young vandals ‘should not be prosecuted’ criticised

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s view that young offenders should not be prosecuted for vandalism was described as “too broad-sweeping” by a Tory MS.

An emergency meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss how to tackle a wave of vandalism and anti-social behaviour that has swept over Llandudno.

Last week the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed how gangs of youths had caused around £16,000 worth of damage, smashing shelters, setting fire to a hospital and stealing from hotels. Friday’s meeting has been called by Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders, who invited Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, senior police officers and other partner agencies to discuss ways to tackle the problem.

But Mrs Finch-Saunders took issue with remarks made by Mr Dunbobbin at an economy and place overview and scrutiny committee in December. At the meeting he said young offenders shouldn’t be prosecuted if it could be avoided: “And for a moment of madness or really making a poor choice, I don’t think it’d be particularly fair for them to have the significant effect of having a criminal record (that would) limit their life choices in the future. We should be trying to find out why and address that as well.” Sign up for the North Wales Live newsletter sent twice daily to your inbox.

‘Unnecessary’

Mrs Finch-Saunders felt the comments were “unnecessary”. She said: “I would be the last person who would want to see young children prosecuted.

She added: “I do feel on occasions when young offenders have presented themselves in court – and I’ve been advised by police – they will look at other ways of dealing with the situation, but it is very hard to get a prosecution for criminal damage for young offenders.

“But I genuinely believe parental responsibility comes into this. I’m old-fashioned. Allowing children out at 11.30 at night or 1.30 am in the morning is not conducive to good parenting.” She added: “I think that was an unnecessary comment for him (the crime commissioner) to say young people shouldn’t be prosecuted.”

“It was too broad-sweeping a comment, really. We’ve got to come up with a solution because businesses can’t be affected in this way. Something has to give.”

‘Unaceptable’

Mr Dunbobbin this week called the anti-social behaviour “unacceptable”. Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said: “I am the voice of the people in policing, and therefore I am eager to hear the public’s thoughts on the situation around anti-social behaviour in Llandudno.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and is a concern for many people across North Wales. That’s why I have made both protecting communities and ensuring a local neighbourhood policing presence are cornerstones of my new plan for fighting crime in the region.”

He added: “I know the local district inspector and her team are already active in the area and are doing a good job in responding to people’s concerns, but I am keen to hear about what more can be done to stop anti-social behaviour and ensure Llandudno remains the Queen of Welsh Resorts for residents and visitors alike.”

Root causes

When asked if he still believed that young people should not be prosecuted for vandalism he said: “I speak to communities the length and breadth of North Wales every day, and I understand from them the corrosive effect that anti-social behaviour has on their lives. It is important that, as a society, we try to deal with the root causes of anti-social behaviour and work with people to stop it happening again.

“If this is a young person, we need to get in early, make sure they see the wrong they have done and ensure they are able to change their ways for the better and be more productive and responsible members of society. That’s why an important part of my role is commissioning services that work to prevent the root causes of crime, whether that’s youth disengagement, substance misuse, trauma, homelessness, or any other issues that cause people to commit offences.”

He added: “I also understand the need to ensure the victim is at the heart of all we do and my office provides funding for services like the Victim Help Centre in St Asaph that supports and advises victims. Ultimately, we have to balance a need for early intervention with ensuring justice for the victim and that society sees that crime has consequences for those who commit it.”

