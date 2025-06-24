Police call for pub licence review after criminal activity warning

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Police are calling for councillors to consider removing a pub licence-holder’s licence after they say he handled stolen items outside the venue.

South Wales Police have called for a review of the licence of the Wyndham Arms in Glebeland Street, Merthyr Tydfil, as the premises licence-holder and designated premises supervisor Kevin Jones was allegedly seen purchasing stolen items from a prolific shoplifter outside the pub.

In their submission to the council the police said that from ongoing investigations and evidence already obtained they have “no confidence” in the management and control of The Wyndham Arms by Kevin Jones.

On March 22 they allege a known prolific shoplifter was seen on CCTV placing three or four items of meat from his rucksack into the side door of a van parked in Post Office Lane. He was then arrested for unrelated retail thefts.

The CCTV also showed him talking to patrons of the Wyndham Arms and that Kevin Jones had approached the van and was clearly seen to take money out of his wallet and hand it over to the man after which the van door was closed and the man walked away.

Following inquiries police discovered the van was owned by Kevin Jones and this was confirmed by Mr Jones himself who also said he had purchased items from the man with these items then found in the van following a search by police.

Washing pods

Inside the van were also boxes of washing pods and four bottles of wine which came to the value of around £100 but Mr Jones could not account for these items.

Mr Jones then voluntarily attended Merthyr police station where he was interviewed about the offence of handling stolen goods relating to the incident.

The police said that he gave a full and frank admission of purchasing stolen items and that he knew full well that it was dishonest and wrong and he confirmed he was the premises licence-holder and designated premises supervisor of the Wyndham Arms.

The police said he had confirmed he had received a warning notice in October 2024 from them about continuous criminal activity linked to the premises relating to stolen articles in conjunction with retail theft in the town centre.

The police said that the investigation is ongoing and that they are awaiting a proportionate charging outcome for the offence of handling stolen articles.

Their submission says: “South Wales Police have no confidence in the management and control at the premises due to the current premises licence-holder who is also the designated premises supervisor has committed a criminal act which is a clear statement of dishonesty and criminality.”

‘Caught in the act’

They said it is their view that Mr Jones has been “clearly caught in the act on this occasion and that it brings into question how many times he has got away with handling stolen goods that has been purchased from prolific shoplifters previously”.

The police said that the washing pods/powder and bottles of wine were seized on suspicion that they had been stolen from retail outlets in Merthyr.

South Wales Police asked the committee to consider the full range of sanctions available to them but due to their serious concerns they asked the committee to consider imposing a full revocation of the premises licence or at the very minimum to remove Mr Jones as the designated premises supervisor and to revoke his personal licence.

They said: “South Wales Police are now firmly of the view that the Wyndham Arms is allowing the sale of stolen goods outside the front door of the premises which are subsequently taken inside the premises.

“There are countless sightings identified by local authority CCTV that prolific shoplifters clearly see the Wyndham Arms as a ‘go-to’ premises to sell their stolen items and this has been ongoing for a number of years.

“The retailers in Merthyr town centre have been continuously hit hard by shoplifters which create a huge significant financial loss to their business.”

Whiskey

They highlighted two incidents including one on June 19, 2024, when a prolific male shoplifter had been outside the Wyndham Arms with a box of Jameson’s whiskey which a trawl of CCTV showed had been stolen from Tesco.

He was shown showing patrons of the Wyndham the bottles of whiskey who were seen handling the bottles and selecting a quantity which they took possession of with one purchasing three bottles and placing them in his car.

The shoplifter is then seen walking up Post Office Lane with a quantity of cash in notes in his hand.

And the second example was on October 5, 2024, where a bag full of steaks were taken by a male and accomplice from Iceland in St Tydfil’s to the Wyndham Arms to sell them.

CCTV showed the male stood outside the pub with patrons around him and packaged steaks can clearly be seen, the police said.

The male is outside for around five minutes, placing the bag inside the curtilage of the premises, and then comes inside the step area and changes his jacket.

A female patron who was inside the premises at the time has stood by the door way and retrieved the bag, taking it inside, placing it on the floor next to the doorway.

The head of public protection at the council Paul Lewis has written in support of the review of the licence.

He said: “As head of public protection at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council I support the call of this review.

“My community safety wardens have spent a considerable length of time in the past 18 months supporting businesses who are victims of persistent shoplifting.

“The purchase of stolen goods facilitates organised criminality.

“It is of particular concern that a premise licence-holder has been involved of the purchase of such goods in the vicinity of his licensed premise and have concerns that the seller of such goods would consider the proximity of this premise as a site to sell such goods.”

The matter will be considered by the council’s statutory licensing committee on Wednesday, July 2.

