Police cleared of wrongdoing after death of a woman while in custody

An independent investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing by police following the death of a woman while in custody in north Wales in May 2024.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) examined the circumstances surrounding the woman’s contact with North Wales Police after she died in a custody cell, concluding that officers acted lawfully and in line with national guidance.

According to the IOPC, police were alerted in May 2024 to the whereabouts of the woman, who had recently been recalled to prison. Officers attended an address where she was believed to be staying and arrested her in connection with the recall. While she was gathering medication and personal belongings, officers found drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug use, leading to an additional arrest for drug-related offences.

The woman was handcuffed and taken to a custody suite, where she remained while arrangements were made for her return to prison. She was interviewed about the drug offences and a risk assessment was carried out, with a care plan put in place. Custody records showed that regular welfare checks were conducted by detention staff and healthcare professionals.

During her time in custody, the woman became unwell and experienced vomiting and drowsiness. She was assessed by a healthcare professional, who determined that she was not fit to be transported to prison as planned. Instead, it was decided she would remain in custody while arrangements were made to take her to hospital.

The woman later suffered a medical episode in her cell. Custody staff provided first aid, but she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination concluded that her death was the result of a combination of factors, including the cumulative effects of chronic drug use.

North Wales Police referred the matter to the IOPC, which launched an independent investigation into the nature and extent of police contact prior to her death. Investigators examined whether the arrest and detention were carried out in accordance with force and national policies, whether the care provided was appropriate, and whether police actions caused or contributed to her death. The investigation also considered concerns raised by the woman’s family, including questions about delays in transferring her to hospital.

CCTV footage

The IOPC reviewed custody CCTV footage, body-worn video, medical records, custody logs and risk assessments. Statements were taken from officers and custody staff, and investigators attended the post-mortem examination.

In its findings, the watchdog said there was no indication that any police officer committed a criminal offence or behaved in a way that would justify disciplinary proceedings. It concluded that the woman’s arrest was lawful, the use of handcuffs was proportionate, and that welfare checks and medical care were carried out appropriately and in line with procedures.

The IOPC also considered whether the case highlighted any learning opportunities for policing but said it did not identify any organisational learning or recommendations arising from the investigation.