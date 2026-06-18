Police committee group member ‘afraid’ at ‘racial hatred’ demonstration

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A member of the North Wales Police and Crime Panel said he was “afraid” at a demonstration held in Wrexham which he claimed was linked to attempts to stir up racial hatred.

Speaking at Monday’s North Wales Police and Crime Panel at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ, Trevor Coxon told members of his “profound disappointment” about recent demonstrations in the city.

Mr Coxon, a co-opted member of the panel, was asked to update the committee on recent protests.

He said recent demonstrations had followed the murder of Henry Nowak in Southampton and an attack in Northern Ireland.

Mr Coxon said he was intimidated by the protesters but commended police at the event for their conduct.

He said: “It is with profound disappointment that I have to say that Wrexham seems to be a target at the moment for a group called Unite, which seems to be a very extreme group of people who are trying to foment racial hatred, and I’ve had the misfortune of being present twice now for events.

“One was last Saturday, which I suspect followed on from the incident in Southampton with the young lad who died there, and in Northern Ireland.

“But the one on Saturday was quieter, if you can say that. But the one about six weeks ago, or two months or so ago, was awful.

“I mean, I was afraid, and I am supposed to be one of the people that these people think they are protecting the interests of.”

He added: “What I wanted to say was I had great admiration and respect for the police that were there.

“There was a very senior police officer, and I’m afraid I don’t know who he was, but there was one member of this group, and they just continually baited this chap, and he didn’t rise to it. Quite frankly, he shouldn’t have to put up with behaviour like this.”

Mr Coxon added there had been a 5% increase in hate crime across the region but explained that could be a positive indication of more people reporting incidents.

A report presented to the committee by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin said: “Tensions seen earlier in 2025 with anti-immigration protests continued to occur in the east of the region through the early months of 2026.

“Local policing teams continue to police demonstrations and counter demonstrations and worked with local communities and community cohesion teams to reduce tensions.

“Over in the west of the region, tensions focused more upon the Gaza conflict. Again, NWP (North Wales Police) have worked with key people in local communities affected by these tensions. I have also met with individual community members in my PCC engagement surgeries.”

The report confirmed that “figures showed a 5% increase in reported hate crime for the rolling year to end of April 2026” and that the number of “out of court resolutions”, which were considered a positive move, had risen.