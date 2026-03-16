Police continue probe into threats to two Cardiff schools

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate threats made to two schools in Cardiff.

At around 8.30pm on Sunday (March 15) the force received a live chat making threats to harm people at Llanishen High School and Eastern High School.

The information was that an individual had intention to attend the schools in possession of weapons.

Officers said that at this stage, the information is being actively investigated to assess the credibility and determine the origin of the threat.

Following a discussion between South Wales Police and Cardiff Council, a decision was made to close both schools.

The force said this joint decision was “not taken lightly” but was made with the safety of pupils, staff, and the wider school communities in mind.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “At this time, there is no evidence or report of any persons attending either school posing a threat.

“An increased policing presence will be seen in the area while the investigation and searches continue.

“We understand this is causing concern for parents and the community.

“It is important that we fully assess the information and ensure appropriate safeguarding measures are in place.

“Further updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.”

Shadow Education Secretary Natasha Asghar expressed deep concerns over the incident.

She said: “This is a deeply concerning situation for parents, pupils and staff, and I hope the police can carry out a swift investigation to avoid further disruption to families.

“Teachers and pupils must feel safe in school, and incidents like this raise serious concerns about safety.

“The Welsh Conservatives would restore discipline by introducing automatic exclusions for pupils who carry weapons, helping create a safer environment for students and staff.”