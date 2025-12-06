Police continue search for missing 78-year-old

Gwent Police have released new CCTV information as part of ongoing efforts to trace 78-year-old Robin Lewis, who has been missing from Cwmbran since Saturday 15 November.

Officers have spent the past three weeks piecing together the pensioner’s last confirmed movements and are now appealing for fresh information from the public, particularly around the Edlogan Way area on the night he disappeared.

CCTV confirms Mr Lewis was in Asda in Cwmbran at around 7pm on Thursday 13 November. After leaving the store, he walked towards River Island and was later seen in several other locations around the town centre.

At approximately 8.40pm, he was captured on CCTV outside Morrisons petrol station before heading towards Edlogan Way.

Further footage places him crossing the railway bridge at around 8.50pm. Police believe a figure caught on CCTV in the Edlogan Way car park shortly after 9pm is also Mr Lewis.

At around 10.15pm, Gwent Police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a man had been seen in the Afon Lwyd river near the same car park.

Despite extensive searches along the riverbank carried out by police with support from Coastguard teams, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), no trace of Mr Lewis has been found.

Drone searches and Mountain Rescue assistance have continued in recent days.

Investigators are now urging anyone who may have been in the area that evening to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Robin at Morrisons petrol station, walking on Edlogan Way, and particularly anyone who was in or around the Edlogan Way car park between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday 13 November. Even small details or dashcam footage could be vital in helping us establish what happened.”

Mr Lewis is described as vulnerable, and his family and officers remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or footage that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2500364083. Information can also be submitted via direct message on Gwent Police’s social media channels or online here.