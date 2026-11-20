Martin Shipton

One of Wales’ most prominent victims of a miscarriage of justice has made a formal complaint to South Wales Police after they failed to tell him that credible death threats had been made against him and his 15-year-old son.

Michael O’Brien spent 11 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of the murder of Cardiff newsagent Phillip Saunders. His conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal.

The threats were made in text messages to Mr O’Brien’s ex-wife, who was also threatened. She reported the matter to the police and expected them to pass on the information to her former husband.

But the police did not do so, and the man making the threats was not apprehended for several days. He has since been charged with threats to kill and other offences and is in custody awaiting trial.

Mr O’Brien told Nation.Cymru: “It’s shocking that the police didn’t contact me about the death threats. I’ve taken legal advice and have been told that there is no question I should have been told.

“Under Article 2 of the Human Rights Act 1998, public authorities such as the police have a positive obligation to take proactive steps to protect an individual whose life is at risk.

“In line with the ‘Real and Immediate Risk’ Test arising out of a case known as Osman v UK that was taken to the European Court of Human Rights, it was established that if the police know or ought to know of a real and immediate risk to life, they must take preventative measures. Issuing a formal warning is how they satisfy this duty.

“There is also a common law duty of care on the police, reaffirmed by the High Court, that they should warn potential victims if special risk factors are met, such as foreseeability, seriousness of harm and proximity.

“It’s clear that none of this was followed. I’m complaining not only because there was a real threat to me and my son, but also to ensure that police officers treat threats to life with the seriousness they deserve. Anything could have happened.”

Email

Mr O’Brien shared with us an email he had received from a police sergeant that stated: “In response to your recent emails, I’d like to apologise once again that this has made you feel like you and your son’s life mean nothing to South Wales Police. I can assure you this is not the case and this is not the feeling I want you to be left with from our service.

“However, the lawyers you refer to should have been able to inform you that a threat to life notice is applicable in certain circumstances.

“I would like to point out that there was no credible information or intelligence to suggest that [the named accused] knew where you and your son lived or that there was any immediate threat towards you at the time. The threshold for what you are talking about is high level, and I’m sure your lawyers are aware of that.

“I won’t go into specific messages that were sent by the accused, but a message sent online to a third party wouldn’t, in itself, signify an immediate risk to life or an immediate risk of serious harm.”

Mr O’Brien responded: “The message from the sergeant is inaccurate. The man making the threats certainly did know where I live.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police confirmed that the alleged perpetrator had been charged with a number of crimes, including threats to kill, but was unable to comment further.