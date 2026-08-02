Police dog sniffs out cannabis suspect hiding behind fake wall

Two men have been sentenced after a police dog helped uncover a cannabis factory at an industrial estate in south Wales.

PD Asko picked up the scent of the suspect and guided officers to Albert Hysaj, who was hiding behind a fake wall, after reports of suspicious activity at a commercial address on the Bowen Industrial Estate in Aberbargoed in May this year.

After entering the address, Gwent Police officers discovered 313 cannabis plants inside two connected units spread across three rooms, which included a living area with a kitchen and bathroom.

While carrying out enquires, officers identified the industrial unit involved was leased to a 40-year-old from the Abertillery area.

When officers arrested the man at his address, they seized cocaine during a search of the property and discovered evidence of cocaine supply on his mobile phone.

Both men appeared for sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 31 July.

Hysaj, 42, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis and received a sentence of six months imprisonment.

The 40-year-old, from Abertillery, admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and concerned in the production of cannabis. He received a suspended sentence.

Inspector Laura Paget, from Gwent Police’s Community Action Team, said: “Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps disrupt these illegal operations, which can often be linked to sophisticated organised crime groups.

“Hysaj tried his best to hide from officers inside the building but he could not evade PD Asko and his amazing sense of smell meaning we could bring this suspect to justice.

“Our work in identifying and then dismantling cannabis farms stops the onward sale into our communities and prevents the profits from going on to fund other forms of crime.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns about illegal drugs in their area to get in touch, so we can take action.”

Anyone with concerns about illegal drugs in their community can contact Gwent Police via their website, call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or contact them via their website.

In an emergency, always ring 999.

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