Martin Shipton

Gwent Police has discontinued its criminal investigation into Dan Thomas, Reform UK’s former leader in Wales, following his arrest in September, the force has said.

Mr Thomas, a former Tory council leader in London, resigned from his role leading the largest opposition party in the Senedd after his arrest and was replaced by his deputy, Helen Jenner.

The force said at the time that a 45-year-old man from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Mr Thomas said he had been “vindicated” and thanked Reform leader Nigel Farage for standing by him.

On Tuesday, police said he had been “released with no further action”.

The MS for Casnewydd Islwyn said: “On September 13, I was subjected to false allegations and have been fully cooperating with the police. Today, Gwent Police have confirmed that they are ending the investigation with no further action.

“When this began, I said I had done nothing wrong. Today, I have been vindicated.”

He said Mr Farage, Ms Jenner and his Senedd colleagues had been “incredibly supportive”, adding: “To my family and the people of Blackwood, my hometown, thank you for standing by me. Those constituents who have stopped me in the street to wish me well have been a real source of strength.”

On X, Ms Jenner said it was “great news”. She added that she was “so pleased to see a close friend having his name cleared”.

Mr Farage said: “I am very pleased that Dan Thomas has been cleared. I have stood by him throughout this process.”

Mr Thomas was picked by Mr Farage to be the party’s Welsh leader before the 2026 Senedd election.

The news that Mr Thomas was quitting as leader following his arrest broke on the same day that Sarah Cooper-Lessad announced she was leaving Reform for Plaid Cymru.

Thorough investigation

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We take all allegations of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour extremely seriously, [and] a thorough investigation took place.

“The 45-year-old man who was arrested has been released with no further action.”

Darren Crandon, Reform’s controversial candidate in the Risca East by-election for a seat on Caerphilly Council on Thursday 19 November, wrote in a social media post under his pseudonym Brunte: “Brilliant news. I’ve stood by @DanWalesReform because I know the man, I know what he has been through, and I know the pressure and challenges he has faced over recent months.

“I’m genuinely delighted that he has been cleared today. I know just how much this means to him, and I’m pleased that he can finally move forward.

“Big things are in the pipeline for this man. Sometimes standing by someone when things get difficult says more than standing beside them when things are easy.

“Onwards and upwards, Dan!”

Tommy Robinson

Last month, Mr Crandon defended social media posts praising the far-right criminal activist who calls himself Tommy Robinson, insisting he would “not apologise” for his opinions.

It is unclear whether Mr Thomas will resume his former role as leader or be given a shadow portfolio by Ms Jenner.