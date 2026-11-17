Margaret Davis, Press Association Crime Correspondent

Early release measures to ease prison overcrowding will cost police in England and Wales around £500 million, force chiefs have said.

Since March this year, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said that there has been a 13% increase in arrests for breach of bail and an 8% rise in arrests for recall to prison.

The same period has also seen a 32% increase in domestic violence protection orders being granted, a civil measure designed to protect victims.

It is estimated that forces in England and Wales face a £500 million bill to deal with the fallout of early release measures designed to ease prison overcrowding.

This is an increase on previous estimates of around £400 million before the sentencing reforms came into force.

Speaking at the NPCC annual conference in Westminster on Tuesday, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens said: “I only see that figure growing in the short term.”

He told journalists that demand is currently falling to police to deal with recalls to prison and licence breaches.

Earlier he told delegates that police forces are billions in debt, with the shortfall set to rise by £2.5 billion by 2030.

South Wales Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said that there has “never been such a mismatch” between the levels of resource and demand that forces face.

The NPCC said that the number of investigations needing specialist input, including fraud, sexual offences and stalking and harassment, rose from 768,000 in 2014/15 to 2.1 million in 2024/25.

In the past 10 years, the number of crimes recorded per police officer has also risen by 32.6%, according to Home Office figures.

The NPCC is also co-ordinating a number of national investigations, including the probe into the Post Office Horizon scandal, and the Epstein files.

The Epstein investigation is currently costing police more than £300,000 per month, the NPCC said.

Forces are also already gearing up for the Euros in the summer of 2028, which will also see the UK hosting the G8 summit.