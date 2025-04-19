Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Police find body in search for missing woman

19 Apr 2025 1 minute read
Paria Veisi was reported missing last week.- Image: SWP

Police in Cardiff  investigating the murder of a woman who was last seen leaving work a week ago have found a body.

Paria Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff at around 3pm on Saturday April 12.

Her body was discovered by South Wales Police at an address in Penylan, Cardiff, on Saturday, the force said.

Charged

A 41-year-old man from Penylan has been charged with murder; preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body; and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

A 48-year-old woman from Australia Road, White City Estate, London, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

They both appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Both have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday April 22.

