Police force investigates following cyber incident

Nation.Cymru staff

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating whether information relating to its staff may have been accessed or compromised during a cyber incident which disrupted some of its systems.

The incident was identified on Monday, September 14, and caused disruption to some non-emergency systems.

Online and email contact were unavailable for a period but have since been restored, while 999 and 101 services and the force’s response to emergencies were unaffected.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been notified.

A force statement said: “Since the incident was identified, an investigation has been ongoing into the circumstances surrounding it, with support from cyber-security specialists and appropriate action taken.

“Our systems have been subject to precautionary measures while specialist teams investigate the incident and work to restore services safely.”

The statement added: “At this stage, our investigation has found no evidence that members of the public’s personal data has been accessed or compromised as a result of this incident.

“We are, however, continuing to investigate whether any information relating to our staff may have been accessed or compromised, and are taking all appropriate steps to protect that information, and will provide appropriate advice to colleagues if required.

“We understand the potential concern this may cause and want to reassure the public that we have and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our information and maintain the security of our systems.

“We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

The investigation is being managed by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales, through its specialist cyber-crime unit.

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