Police force launch messaging service to connect with local communities

A Welsh police force has launched a new online service for residents wanting to know more about the work of their local officers.

Neighbourhood Matters is a free-to-join community messaging and engagement service from Gwent Police, enabling residents to sign up and receive updates from their neighbourhood policing team on recent arrests and charges, appeals for information, events and more.

Users can choose they type of update they’d like to receive based on their preferences, whether that’s crime prevention advice, news of recent events, or even alerts from partners like Neighbourhood Watch and Action Fraud.

Within the system, the public also have the chance to have their say on local policing priorities and respond to officers’ updates.

Neighbourhood teams across Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent have been visiting communities across the force area in recent weeks to talk to residents about the service and how to sign up.

Chief Superintendent Ian Roberts said: “The team and I are delighted to be bringing this new messaging service to communities across Gwent.

“Its introduction highlights our commitment to investing in tools and methods for neighbourhood officers to engage more meaningfully with our communities.

“Through this new service, we can provide timely updates around the work we’re carrying out to address trends and send messages that help people protect themselves and their belongings from crimes like theft or fraud.

“We will act on what the public tell us and this tool puts our communities are at the heart of our work, enabling residents to tell us about the issues that concern them, complete surveys and attend in-person meetings or events.”

Find out more and join the conversation by visiting the Neighbourhood Matters site here.