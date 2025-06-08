Police force launches campaign against domestic abuse

Police officers are telling stories of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls through their own experiences with the launch of the ‘We See’ campaign.

South Wales Police’s campaign follows on from the ‘See Me’ campaign, which launched in August last year. ‘We See’ aims to encourage victims of violence against women and girls to come forward and make a report.

Officers from across the force have shared what they see in the hope that potential victims will recognise patterns of abuse and seek support or report to the police.

Advice

Using digital assets, the campaign also offers advice when it comes to reporting offences and how the process will work, in the hope that victims will feel empowered to come forward.

South Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Joanna Maal said: “By using the voices of our officers who deal with crimes relating to violence against women and girls, we hope it will help victims understand that what they are going through is wrong.

“Our officers work tirelessly to tackle violence against women and girls, and it is a long-standing priority for South Wales Police.

“We recognise that concern regarding personal safety and violence is as great as it has ever been. I hope the officers featured in this campaign support the investigations, partnership working and initiatives we are involved in to tackle violence and abuse.”

Violence

Assistant Chief Constable Maal continued: “We see the scale and effect of violence against women and girls every single day and we want to highlight the issues, share information with our communities, encourage women and girls to report or get support, and encourage bystanders to call out and challenge abusive behaviours.”

The force’s ‘See Me’ campaign highlights the lived experiences of women and girls across South Wales to raise awareness and to encourage sign spotting and reporting.

To report, seek support or find out about the campaign, visit: We See | South Wales Police

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

