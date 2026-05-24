Police hail success of organised crime clampdown

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 500 people have been arrested and drug dealers jailed for a combined total of 100 years after a major police crackdown on organised crime.

Police say the results follow the launch of the Home Office-backed Clear, Hold, Build initiative in Butetown, Cardiff, introduced in late 2024 in response to escalating concerns over drug dealing, violent crime and anti-social behaviour.

The programme is designed to tackle entrenched organised crime through a three-stage approach: clearing offenders from an area through enforcement, stabilising communities with visible policing and partner support, and building longer-term resilience to prevent criminal groups re-establishing themselves.

South Wales Police said the operation had delivered significant results during its first phase.

Figures released by the force show there have been 518 arrests covering all crime types since the scheme began.

Police said 69 drug dealers had been charged with trafficking offences and sentenced to a combined total of 100 years in prison, with further cases still progressing through the courts.

Officers also dismantled three major drug supply networks and seized substantial quantities of Class A and Class B drugs, along with cash, weapons and drug-related equipment.

Chief Superintendent Marc Attwell, divisional commander for Cardiff, said the operation’s impact was being measured not just in arrests but in how residents felt about their community.

“Clear Hold Build is a partnership operation, but the police part of the initiative in Butetown has seen more than 500 people arrested for a variety of offences,” he said.

“But more importantly, the community is telling us just how safe they feel.

“Recently we had a member of the community approach a member of the local policing team and say ‘for the first time in 20 years I feel safe enough to walk around my community’, and that pays testament to the work those officers.”

The operation has combined enforcement activity with increased neighbourhood policing and wider support from partner organisations aimed at reducing opportunities for organised crime groups to exploit vulnerable people and communities.

Focus

Inspector Gareth Handy said the focus was now on maintaining progress.

“Through our Clear Hold Build approach, we are committed to making a lasting difference for the Butetown community,” he said.

“I want to thank our partners and residents for their continued support and cooperation.

“This is not a short-term effort — it’s about sustained engagement and tackling issues together. By working in partnership, we can build safer, stronger neighbourhoods for Butetown.”