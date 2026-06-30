Police initiative provides additional support to domestic violence victims

Officers visit victims and conduct targeted patrols to establish whether the terms of the DVPO have been breached.

Since the inception of the pilot on 1 June, officers have made over 50 visits to victims protected by these orders, leading to a number of victims finding the confidence to provide statements in relation to their cases and three arrests for breaches by offenders.

Inspector Carys Thomas said: “These offenders have committed some of the most appalling domestic violence offences that we have seen in the Swansea and Neath Port Talbot areas, and we will do everything we can to keep our victims safe from these perpetrators, helping them to break free of their abuse and finally move on with their lives.”

Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones, BCU Commander, said: “Nobody should feel unsafe in their own home. These orders are only issued where there is clear evidence of violent and abusive behaviour and it is absolutely right and proper that we support those who have been brave enough to come forward with robust enforcement.

“We will persistently pursue these criminals, and have already seen a 28 day prison sentence imposed for a breach.

Our message is clear, violence in the home is absolutely unacceptable.

“Please, come forward if you or someone you care about are being hurt, threatened or controlled. You will be listened to, you will be treated with respect and we will support you.”

Domestic abuse is controlling, bullying, threatening or violent behaviour. It happens between people aged 16 and over and their partners, ex-partners or family members.

Often, this can be a pattern of abuse, but the abuse only needs to happen once for us to take decisive action. It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter what your ethnicity, gender, sexuality or social background is.

Domestic abuse can take many forms. It doesn’t always involve physical violence. South Wales Police is urging people to make a report if something doesn’t feel right.

Anyone not ready to speak to the police is encouraged to contact a support organisation for help. Additionally, those concerned about a friend or family member can report it to police by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency, people should always call 999.