Police investigate after incendiary device placed in machinery at controversial waste site

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have launched an investigation after an incendiary device was reportedly placed inside machinery at a controversial waste site.

The incident happened at a site on Talwrn Road in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, where concerns over unauthorised waste dumping have prompted action from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the council.

North Wales Police said a “small, flammable device” was placed inside the machinery on Thursday, September 10. No injuries were reported and patrols have been increased in the area.

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “We are aware of community concerns in the Coedpoeth area relating to environmental incidents at a site on Talwrn Road. However, we are urging members of the public not to take matters into their own hands.

“The incident with the vehicle is being taken seriously and investigations into the vehicle interference are ongoing.”

The site does not have planning permission for the activities taking place there, according to Wrexham Council.

A council spokesperson said: “The activities therefore constitute unauthorised development.

“Natural Resources Wales has served a notice under Section 59 of the Environmental Protection Act to require the waste to be removed.

“All agencies are continuing to work together and in regular dialogue, and we are actively considering planning enforcement action of our own to complement the actions already taken by NRW.”

NRW said its officers first attended the site in June and carried out further visits before serving a notice in August requiring all waste to be removed by the end of October.

A spokesperson said: “We have not issued any permission or licence allowing waste to be deposited at the site. We have also served a notice requiring the provision of information to assist our investigation.

“We are working closely with Wrexham County Borough Council, and our investigation is ongoing.”

Concerns

The incident comes amid mounting concern over unauthorised waste dumping in the area and calls for stronger enforcement.

Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire councils are in the process of establishing a joint planning enforcement task force in response to a growing number of cases involving waste being brought onto land without permission.

The move was revealed this week by Wrexham Council’s lead member for strategic planning and public protection, Cllr Hugh Jones.

There are currently two sites causing concern around Coedpoeth and neighbouring Minera.

An interim High Court injunction is in place at a site on Nant Lais, which has previously been used for waste dumping and was later occupied by travellers.

Waste has also continued to be deposited at the Talwrn Road site despite action by NRW.

Cllr Jones said councils had to follow legal procedures before taking enforcement action and could not simply enter sites to stop activity.

He said: “We physically can’t do that. We have to use the law.

“If we put a stop notice down and that stop notice is breached we can go to the High Court for an injunction – but then we’re in the hands of the timing of the court for any subsequent action.

“People think local authorities are responding slowly, but it’s down to how quickly we can get something in front of the courts.”

A recent report to Wrexham Council’s planning committee found the authority was taking an average of 360 days to achieve positive enforcement action, compared with a national benchmark of 100 days.

The council has brought in an additional enforcement officer and lawyer and is recruiting a permanent enforcement lead, while discussions with Flintshire and Denbighshire councils over pooling resources are due to continue.

Wrexham Council chief executive Alwyn Jones said following a recent public meeting in Coedpoeth that there was a commitment to strengthen enforcement in response to what he described as a “growing challenge”.

Anyone with information about the incident involving the machinery can contact North Wales Police on 101 or through its website, quoting reference 26000742449, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

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