Police investigate after St George’s flag is painted on mini roundabout in Wales

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Police are investigating after an English flag was painted on a mini roundabout in a Welsh town.

The roundabout near Ysgol John Bright on Maesdu Road in Llandudno was daubed with the St George’s flag, which symbolises the Patron Saint of England.

North Wales Police now say they are making enquiries, whilst the council has condemned the “graffiti”.

The vandalism follows thousands of England flags and Union Jacks being displayed across the UK, with many being illegally painted in public places such as mini roundabouts.

In many English towns, flags are being displayed both legally and illegally as part of an unofficial national campaign, but it seems the practice has now spread across the border to North Wales.

Highly charged

The craze of painting flags coincides with a highly charged political backdrop across the UK, with campaigns linked to illegal immigration and asylum hotels.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council pledged to remove the St George’s Cross.

“Unauthorised painting or graffiti to the road surface is illegal and will be removed,” she said.

“This vandalism costs public money to repair and will cause disruption to road users while we clean it up.”

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said: “We are aware (of the graffiti) and enquiries are ongoing by local officers.”

