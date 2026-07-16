Police investigate death threat against Reform UK Senedd member

Emily Price

South Wales Police is investigating a death threat against a Reform UK Member of the Senedd, the force has confirmed.

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones disclosed in a post to Facebook on Wednesday (July 15) that officers had launched a probe following his election in May.

The post accompanied a BBC News article reporting that a man had been arrested over a social media post threatening to shoot Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Parry-Jones wrote: “Great to see such threats finally being taken seriously.

“I received a death threat to myself and my family after my election to the Senedd.

“It is now under investigation by South Wales Police.

“I hope my case will also result in an arrest.

“Threats of violence of our elected politicians is a direct attack on democracy and needs the toughest response.”

A South Wales Police spokesperson told Nation.Cymru the threat against Mr Parry-Jones was reported on June 2 with officers continuing to investigate.

“There have been no arrests,” the spokesperson added.

It comes amid heightened concerns about the safety of politicians following the alleged murder of ex-Tory MP and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe.

Mr Parry-Jones has emerged as a highly controversial figure in Welsh politics since winning his seat in Cardiff Bay.

Immediately after taking office, the former Cambridge University student faced a backlash online when he publicly mocked warning stickers on Senedd toilet hand dryers designed to alert autistic people to loud noises.

After being appointed Reform’s Shadow Cabinet Minister for Finance and Government Efficiency he posted a photo of two laptops on social media, complaining that the Senedd had issued him unnecessary equipment at taxpayers’ expense.

It came after the Reform MS called for the Ukraine flag to be removed from outside the Senedd, arguing that more Union Jacks should be flown instead.

Earlier today (July 16) Gwent Police said it had arrested a 47-year-old man after a window at the constituency office of Welsh Conservative Senedd Member Natasha Asghar was smashed.

Officers said the Newport man had admitted responsibility for the damage but added that the incident was “not viewed as politically motivated”.

South Wales Police is also currently investigating an alleged assault against Bridgend Restore Britain councillor Owain Clatworthy.

In a statement published to Facebook, the former Reform UK Senedd election hopeful said: “I have over recent months received multiple credible threats on my life.

“The forces of evil are desperate. If I’m ever taken out, let this be remembered above all….Jesus Christ is my supreme treasure.

“In Him I trust completely. He is worthy of all.

“These attacks have only drawn me closer to the Saviour. His words are alive to me now like never before.

“I serve a King whose victory is already won.”

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