Police investigate deaths of man and woman in Welsh village

The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered at a property on a village high street in south Wales.

Officers from South Wales Police are investigating the deaths of the two adults, which are being treated as “unexplained”.

A force spokeswoman said the bodies were discovered at an address on Hirwaun High Street at about 5.45pm on Friday.

She continued: “There is a cordon in place and additional police officers are in the area.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“Local residents are thanked for their patience while officers carry out their investigations.”

Aberdare

Hirwaun is a village in Rhondda Cynon Taf, situated about four miles from the post town Aberdare.

It is known for the Hirwaun Ironworks, which opened in 1765 and produced iron until 1859.