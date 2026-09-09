Police investigate donations to Reform UK following Channel 4 documentary

Margaret Davis, Press Association Crime Correspondent

The Metropolitan Police has launched a criminal investigation after allegations that Reform UK breached foreign donation rules.

Scotland Yard said detectives had assessed “a number of reports” and decided there were “potential offences”, without explicitly naming the political party.

Reform UK denies any wrongdoing and said it will “fully co-operate” with the probe.

It comes after an undercover report by Channel 4 News showed senior Reform figures discussing how to disguise donations from foreign sources.

A Met spokesman said: “Detectives have assessed the information provided and determined that there are potential offences requiring investigation.

“The potential offences are similar in nature to matters already under investigation by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team relating to donations made to the same political party.

“As a result, these matters will form part of that ongoing investigation.

“All allegations under investigation relate to potential offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

“As part of inquiries, detectives are seeking to obtain relevant footage relating to the broadcast on Thursday September 3.

“Detectives continue to liaise closely with the Electoral Commission and Crown Prosecution Service as inquiries progress.”

The Met’s Special Enquiry Team launched an investigation in February 2025 following a referral from the Electoral Commission relating to donations made to Reform ahead of the 2024 general election, as part of which two people were interviewed under caution.

No arrests have been made and no-one has been interviewed over the latest allegations.

A Reform spokesman said: “Reform UK denies any wrongdoing and will fully co-operate with the investigation.

“We won’t be commenting further while a live investigation is under way.”

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