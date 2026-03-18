Police investigate schools threats as malicious communications

Threats that led to the closure of two Cardiff secondary schools are now being investigated as malicious communications, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police said it received a live chat at around 8.30pm on Sunday (March 15) claiming an individual intended to attend Llanishen High School and Eastern High School with weapons.

Following discussions between police and Cardiff Council, both schools were closed as a precaution. Further communication was received on Monday evening relating to St Illtyd’s Catholic High School, prompting additional enquiries.

Officers carried out extensive searches at all three schools overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday. Police said no evidence was found of anyone attending the sites with intent to cause harm.

Superintendent Matthew Codd said:“At around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 15 the force received a live chat making threats to harm people with weapons at Llanishen High School and Eastern High School.

“Further communication was received late last night (Monday, March 16) regarding St Illtyd’s High School.

“Extensive enquiries have been conducted. Information has been assessed and thorough searches have been conducted at all schools.

“Searches were conducted through the night into the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, March 17).

“No evidence has been found of any person attending any of the schools posing a threat.

“We understand that events this week have caused concern and disruption for parents and the community.

“While the investigation continues to determine the origin of the malicious communications, we would ask people to avoid spreading rumour and misinformation, and to only share information from official sources.

“We thank the schools, parents and the wider community for their support and understanding.”

Police said the decision to close the schools was made with safety as the priority, while officers worked to assess the credibility of the threats.

An increased police presence has been in place around the schools during the investigation, which is now focused on identifying the source of the messages.