Police investigated death of premature baby at Grange Hospital

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

The death of a premature baby at the Grange University Hospital has been investigated by Gwent Police.

A claim of a “serious medication error” being under police review was raised in a report for a recent health board meeting.

Gwent Police said it received “a report of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a baby boy” at the hospital in Cwmbran.

The force has recently closed its investigation into the incident, which was reported in July 2022.

‘Caution’

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “As part of our enquiries, which have now concluded, two women were spoken to under police caution as voluntary attendees in connection with this report.

“No criminal charges will be made after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with the family.”

No arrests were made, the police spokesperson added.

“We offer our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the family following the death of a premature baby in July 2022,” a spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said.

“We recognise the tragic loss they have experienced, and our thoughts remain with them.”

‘No charges’

On the police probe, the health board spokesperson added: “The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death were investigated as part of a multi-agency Gwent Safeguarding process, led by Gwent Police.

“The health board cooperated fully throughout the investigation and no criminal charges were made.

“The case is now being reviewed by the coroner for Gwent, in line with standard legal processes.”

