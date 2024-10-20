Police investigating death of ‘much-loved’ soldier during Army training exercise

Police are investigating the death of a soldier on an Army training exercise.

Corporal Christopher “Gilly” Gill of the 4th Battalion, the Ranger Regiment, died during a “non-operational incident” near Brecon on Wednesday 16 October, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The Army special operations soldier helped train fighters in Afghanistan as well as Ukrainian soldiers in the UK during his 13 years of service.

Dyfed-Powys Police

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating his death along with the Health and Safety Executive.

There is a British Army training establishment, the Infantry Battle School, in Brecon.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Bairsto, commanding officer of the 4th Battalion, the Ranger Regiment, said: “The death of Cpl Gill is sorely felt.

“His family have lost a loving and doting father, husband and son. His friends and fellow Rangers will miss a much-loved and respected leader.

“The Army has lost a professional, capable, and loyal Special Operations soldier, whose contribution to the team made it much stronger than the sum of its parts; he made a real impact throughout his distinguished career.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time. A chosen man never forgotten.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

