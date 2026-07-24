Police issue fresh road safety warning after seven motorcyclists killed this year

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have issued a new road safety appeal after seven motorcyclists were killed on the roads of north Wales this year, as the summer holiday period brings more traffic onto the region’s roads.

North Wales Police said there had been 13 fatal collisions so far in 2026, with motorcyclists involved in more than half of those crashes.

The force has also recorded a 29.3% increase in serious collisions involving motorcyclists, rising from 41 to 53 compared with the same period last year.

The warning comes as officers step up Operation Apex, the force’s road safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured in collisions.

All of the fatal crashes remain under investigation by North Wales Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Roads Crime Unit.

Sergeant Leigh McCann, who leads Operation Apex, said every fatal collision had a lasting impact on families and communities.

“While these investigations continue, we are asking all road users not to lose sight of the human cost behind these figures,” he said.

“Thirteen people have lost their lives in collisions this year and that is 13 too many.

“The summer months see more people travelling and more motorcycles enjoying the roads. We know that riders are among the most vulnerable people using our roads because, unlike those in enclosed vehicles, they have very little protection if a collision occurs.

“That’s why we are asking everyone – not just motorcyclists – to take extra care, stay focused and make safe decisions every time they travel.”

Throughout the summer, officers from the Roads Crime Unit will patrol key routes, engage with motorists and motorcyclists and take enforcement action where dangerous driving or riding puts lives at risk.

Police are advising motorcyclists to ensure their bikes are roadworthy before every journey, ride within speed limits and according to road conditions and their experience, wear appropriate protective clothing and take regular breaks on longer journeys.

Drivers are being urged to look carefully for motorcycles, particularly at junctions and roundabouts, leave sufficient space when overtaking, avoid distractions and expect to encounter more vulnerable road users during the warmer months.

North Wales Police said the aim of Operation Apex was to prevent more families from experiencing the loss of a loved one on the roads.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.